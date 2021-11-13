Brentwood’s chances of upsetting Summit disappeared when Davis White left the game with an apparent concussion in the second quarter.
The Bruins just weren’t the same without him.
Summit quarterback Destin Wade rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to his twin brother, Keaten, in the Spartans’ 21-3 win over the Bruins in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in Spring Hill on Friday night.
“Obviously, in a quarterback-centered offense that he’s played so well in, that’s a pretty big blow,” Bruins coach Clint Finch said of White. “Daniel Cochran is a sophomore. He stepped in there in a really challenging situation and never flinched, really fought hard for us, but when your senior quarterback goes down that you rely a lot on that’s tough to overcome.”
White was hit by outside linebacker Keaten Wade after completing a pass with Brentwood (7-5) trailing 14-3 with 8:09 left in the first half.
The Spartans’ 23rd consecutive win earned them a quarterfinal rematch with Ravenwood (10-2) next week.
“Let’s do it at home,” Summit coach Brian Coleman said. “Let’s do it.”
The Spartans (12-0) beat the Raptors 49-28 in a showdown of major-college commit quarterbacks six weeks ago.
Brentwood couldn’t generate any offense after a woozy White was helped off the field as the Bruins punted on their last six possessions.
“Yeah, he’s a big part of our team,” Bruins running back Scott Collins said. “Losing him was definitely tough. It was tough sledding for the rest of the game, but we fought it out until the last play and that’s what our team is all about.”
Destin Wade, a Kentucky commit along with Keaten, rushed for 208 yards on 19 carries, most of it coming in the first half.
“We had new schemes versus them, so we ran the ball pretty well,” Destin said. “Just finding green grass and my o-line: Coop, Brady, Brandon King – they’re all good. In the first half we did pretty good, but in the second half we were kind of sloppy a little bit.”
Destin Wade’s 17-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening possession gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
Issac Hayes’ 46-yard field goal that bounced over the crossbar cut Summit’s lead to 7-3 with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
But Destin Wade struck again, breaking a tackle and running around the end for a 30-yard TD run that increased the Spartans’ lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter.
“He’s a special football player and you have to tip your hat to him,” Finch said. “We’ve got him squared up a time or two in there and we just can’t get him down. He’s an SEC-caliber athlete and those dudes are hard to get on the ground.”
Destin Wade, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound senior, had six runs of 15 or more yards in the first half.
“He’s elusive, but he’ll run through you,” Finch said. “You have to have two or three guys to try to tackle him. As miserable as it is to watch him when he’s running against you when you’re on the other side of the ball, he’s also a special player to watch. You imagine he’s going to have a really good career in the future.”
Destin Wade’s second TD came two plays after Aden Byrd’s interception gave Summit the ball at Brentwood’s 32-yard line.
Brentwood missed a good scoring opportunity when sophomore Hudson Allain blocked Brady Pierce’s punt, giving the Bruins the ball in good field position at their 43-yard line in the third quarter, but they couldn’t capitalize.
Destin Wade completed the scoring when he found Keaten on a 12-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.
Summit outgained Brentwood 342-94 in total offense, but the Bruins held the Spartans to their lowest point total of the season.
The loss ended Brentwood’s six-game winning streak.
Brentwood made an impressive turnaround after starting the season 1-4.
“I wish that I could tell you that there was some kind of seminal moment and some paradigm shift,” Finch said. “It was 100 varsity football kids and 11 varsity football coaches that kept coming to practice every day, that kept working, that kept focusing on getting better and we got to the point where we were good enough to win ball games.”
Destin and the defending Class 5A champions are eager to face Ravenwood, led by quarterback Chris Parson, a Florida State commit.
The first game back in October drew an overflow crowd at Summit.
“That’s going to be a fun one for sure, so I can’t wait,” Destin said.
