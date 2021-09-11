The Summit Spartans cruised to a 55-20 away victory over the Blackman High School Blaze Friday night behind a five-touchdown performance by senior quarterback Destin Wade.
The Spartan signal caller and University of Kentucky commit did most of his damage on the ground. Destin Wade rushed for 260 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns. The first came on the third play of the game on a 43-yard run to put the Spartans (4-0, 1-0) up, 7-0.
“He's just such a threat,” Summit head coach Brian Coleman said. “He's a threat to run it, throw it, and sometimes, the defense can’t account for him running the ball. And anytime he touches it, he can go 80, 90, whatever we need. He is playing well, the offensive line blocked well for him.”
Wade added a 73-yard scamper early in the second quarter, His longest of the night, before adding another 68-yard run on the next Summit possession.
Blackman got on the board with just over three minutes left to go in the second quarter. Running back Jaylyn Pleasant scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after a sustained drive by the Blaze.
Destin Wade didn't do all the scoring for the Spartans Friday night. The Spartans’ senior Swiss Army knife wide receiver Brady Pierce, who is also the team’s punter, loosed a punt that the Blaze muffed, which Jacob Turner recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
After a couple quick passes through the air, Pleasant added another 1-yard touchdown to make it 35-14 with just seconds left in the half.
But on the ensuing drive after a timeout with just 16 seconds left, Destin Wade found Pierce streaking up the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown pass to make the score 42-13 at halftime and put the game away.
Coleman really liked how is defense played against the tough, up tempo Blaze offense Friday night.
“The defense played a great game, really held them to two touchdowns,” Coleman said. “They got one late against our JV kids. Defense did great, making them snap it again, and not giving up big plays against that offense that snaps it every 15 seconds. Overall, it was a great effort for sure.”
Destin’s twin brother LB Keaten had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss on the night.
Defensive back Dominick Hollis holding the lone turnover for the unit with an interception in the second half.
Destin Wade himself had just a lone completion in the second half, and that's all he needed. He finished the evening 3-5 for 114 yards, 84 of which went to Pierce, and the lone score through the air.
Pierce and fellow wide receiver Brandon King both added rushing touchdowns in the second half, which had a running clock for most of the third quarter, and the Spartans remained perfect on the season.
The Spartans strong start to the season failed to shock the head coach of the defending TSSAA 5A state champions who knocked off their second 6A opponent and as many weeks Friday night.
“I don't know if it was a surprise, or it's what we expected, it was a challenge,” Coleman said. “With about this tough schedule, we made it for through the first few away games. Now, we got a five-game homestretch… We've got a lot of tough games coming up, but I definitely feel like we're playing well right now.”
The Spartans will host Centennial High School (3-1) next Friday at 7 p.m, as they return to region play.
