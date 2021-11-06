Houston was about to score the tying touchdown in the third quarter when Summit’s defense made a momentum-changing goal-line stand.
That was the turning point in the Spartans’ 27-7 win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs in Spring Hill on Friday night.
“It gave us a lot of momentum, momentum that we didn’t have coming into the game,” Summit linebacker Keaten Wade said. “We started out a little flat, but it was a huge stop for our defense and gained a lot of confidence for us.”
The Spartans 22nd straight win earned them a second-round home game against Brentwood (7-4) next week.
But Houston (6-5) looked capable of a first-round upset before Summit’s defense shut the Mustangs down.
Jaylin Momon’s 51-yard run to the Spartan 5 put the visitors deep in the red zone with Summit clinging to a 14-7 lead.
Two plays later, Ben Stegall’s 4-yard run got the Mustangs to the Spartans 1, but that was as close as they got.
Momon was tackled for a 2-yard loss on third down. Then linebacker Jacob Turner and Wade stopped Stegall on another run at the 2.
“Yeah, that was huge,” Spartans coach Brian Coleman said. “I think the defense kind of bailed us out. Offensively, we had too many mistakes: putting the ball on the ground and penalties so the offense was really, really sloppy.”
Houston coach James Thomas said it was tough to recover after the goal-line stand.
“When you’re on the 2-yard line and you’re hoping to be able to stick it in, but obviously a huge momentum swing for their way,” Thomas said.
Summit (11-0) drove 97 yards on nine plays after the goal line stand, taking a 20-7 lead on Destin Wade’s 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Houston committed four penalties during the drive.
The Mustangs drove to the Spartans 36 on their next possession, but Summit’s defense came up with another crucial fourth-down stop when Brady Hendrix tackled Damon Sisa on a double reverse with 8:59 left.
Sisa scored the Mustangs’ only TD on a 29-yard run that tied the score at 7 with 5:45 left in the second quarter.
“Aw, it messed us up,” Sisa said of Summit’s goal-line stand. “After that, we kind of had our head down and we didn’t know what to do after. Real tough.”
The momentum continued to swing the Spartans’ way on their next possession as Brady Pierce’s 3-yard TD run around the end completed the scoring with 4:45 remaining.
Destin Wade, a Kentucky commit along with his twin brother, Keaten, rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
“The first half was pretty sloppy,” Destin said. “We weren’t crisp at all. We really need to clean it up a lot going into the second round because playing like this won’t get us far.”
Wade’s 9-yard TD run gave Summit a 7-0 lead on its first possession.
Keaten gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead on a 35-yard TD run when he broke two tackles and carried two defenders on his back the last 4 yards into the side of the end zone.
He rushed for 86 yards and one TD on eight carries.
Keaten almost scored again on Summit’s next possession, but he fumbled at the Mustangs 5.
The Spartans fumbled again early in the third quarter when Tanner Shake lost the ball after a 33-yard reception at the Mustangs 41.
Summit was penalized 11 times for 85 yards.
“We may be a little full of ourselves right now,” Coleman said of his undefeated team that is ranked fourth overall in the state. “We knew (Houston) was a big, physical team and they sure were.”
Momon rushed for 103 yards on nine carries as the Mustangs played at a slow pace, trying to keep Summit’s high-scoring offense off the field.
The Wades were named Titans Mr. Football semifinalists Thursday.
“Those two kids are fantastic athletes, really good high school football players and they’re going to go on and do bigger and better things later on in life,” Thomas said. “You get two specimens like that on the same side of the ball, it’s hard to stop.”
Thomas was impressed at how hard the Wades play for each other.
“They kind of got that tandem thing,” Thomas said. “It’s a credit to them that they play so hard because a lot of kids that get that kind of exposure and get that kind of fame, they kind of take it for granted and they kind of go through the motions.”
The twins posed for photos with Summit fans after the game, which has become somewhat of a custom.
Summit still managed to ramble for 390 yards in offense on an off night.
“They kind of wore on us there in the second half, but they’re a heck of a ballclub, no doubt about it,” Thomas said. “You don’t get to 11-0 by not being good.”
Honoring Austin: There was a moment of silence before the opening kickoff for Summit superfan Austin Corbett, 24, who died of COVID-19 complications Oct. 13.
“We love Austin,” chanted the Spartans’ student section.
“I’ll miss that smile,” the public address announcer told the crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.