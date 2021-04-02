The Wade twins look like they'll be sticking together at the next stop of their football tour.
Destin and Keaten Wade shared Friday on Twitter each's top four college football programs to choose from, the lists identical.
The Wades have Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and Louisville down as potential schools to join. It's a hint that the two will be committing to the same program together and playing together for their college careers.
Destin Wade said, "commitment coming soon," which should put an official announcement on the horizon.
Destin is a three-star athlete, per 247, while Keaten is a four-star outside linebacker.
That website predicts the duo will stay close to home and join the Tennessee Volunteers.
While Keaten missed a bulk of last season due to injury, Destin led the Summit football team to its first-ever state title and was a finalist for 5A's Mr. Football award.
Destin threw for 1390 yards, 19 touchdown and only 5 interceptions last fall in his junior campaign, and rushed for 1509 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 9.1 yards a carry.
Keaten played in three games last fall, including the team's state win over Oak Ridge. He tallied 6 tackles in those contests, including 3 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.
Keaten is fourth in 247's Class of 2022 rankings for Tennessee prospects, while Destin is 14th.
Other local top-25 players include Franklin offensive lineman Fisher Anderson (eighth), Lipscomb Academy tight end Sam Rouch (ninth, Stanford), Ravenwood defensive back Myles Pollard (16th) and CPA linebacker Langston Patterson (18th, Vanderbilt).
Both juniors, the Wades will return to Summit this fall for their senior season, one two classifications up in 7A and featuring Brentwood, Ravenwood, Independence, Franklin and Centennial as new region mates.
