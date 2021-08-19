The 2021 football regular season hasn't even started yet, and two Williamson County-area players are being recognized on an elite list.
The Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's best linebackers, has put Summit High School LB Keaten Wade and Christ Presbyterian Academy LB Langston Patterson on its watchlist for its 2021 preps honor.
Dick Butkus is a legend in the sport of football. A career Chicago Bear and Illinois graduate, he was quickly inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his retirement in 1973. He is perhaps the greatest linebacker to ever play the position and formed what the middle linebacker is in modern football.
Wade and Patterson are both SEC recruits; the former is set to join his twin brother Destin Wade at Kentucky, and the latter is set to play for Vanderbilt and new head coach Clark Lea.
Wade missed a good chunk of the 2021 season with injury but played in the season finale, a 5A state title win. Patterson was a leader on the field for CPA and helped the team win another D-II AA state title last fall.
Patterson had 72 tackles on defense last year, and he rushed for 733 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wade had six tackles in three games and three sacks.
They are the state's only two representatives on the watchlist.
