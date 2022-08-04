Former Spartan Eva Siemen signed with Campbellsville University Wednesday afternoon at Summit High School, becoming the first person in Tennessee history to play college flag football.
“I am really excited that I could be the first,” said Siemen. “It is an opportunity that most people have not gotten. Campbellsville has a tight-knit community that I am excited to be a part of. It seems like their flag football team is really going to blossom.”
“Anytime your school is the first to do something in a positive light, I think that it is an influence to every girl that wants to play flag football,” said Summit head coach Tae Martin. “They know they have the opportunity to go play at the next level.”
“We were super excited to sign Eva from Summit High School,” said Campbellsville University head coach Chris Kidwell. “It was our hope that we would be able to sign somebody from Williamson County because it is our closest high school league.”
Eva was a member of the Summit girls basketball team and has used this multi- sport athleticism to her advantage.
“I have played basketball for a long time,” said Siemen. “It helps me keep up with my conditioning in the spring and use those tools to apply it to flag football.”
“Anytime you have a multi-sport athlete, it is an advantage to them. There are certain aspects of the game of basketball that give her an up on somebody else that may not be as fast, jump as high, or read a defense or offense,” said Martin.
“Flag football is so new that a lot of our recent signees are multi-sport athletes,” said Kidwell. “They have played basketball, softball, or soccer. It just shows their athleticism and their competitiveness.”
This will be the inaugural season in flag football for the Campbellsville University Tigers.
“It is pretty cool because I was a part of the first team at Summit,” said Siemen. “I hope it is just as fun, and I am sure that it will be even bigger than it was at Summit.”
“It (flag football) complements well with men’s tackle football because it is played in the offseason,” said Kidwell. “It provides another opportunity for a female sport and has the backing and sponsorship of the NFL.
"Campbellsville University has always tried to be on the front end of when sports are available, to offer those. Hopefully the sport is going to grow, and it is going to be all over the state of Kentucky and Tennessee just like what happened in Georgia and Florida.”
Eva graduated from Summit High School in the spring of 2022.
“I will remember flag football because it was a really fun way to end my senior year and obviously set me up for college,” said Siemen.
