Three schools in the area have had their football games cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Brentwood High School and Christ Presbyterian Academy's big game had to be cancelled due to two COVID cases hitting the Lions, Brentwood Academy's opponent had COVID cases and BGA had a COVID case.
All schools have confirmed their games have been cancelled for Friday, with no reschedulings as of yet.
Brentwood/CPA called off due to COVID
Brentwood High School and Christ Presbyterian Academy's football teams have had their game called off.
CPA shared in a statement that two athletes had tested positively for COVID-19, leading to the need to call of Friday night's contest.
"Last night, it came to our attention that two CPA student athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Per the Academy’s health and safety guidelines and our contact tracing protocols (for which we have designated staff), we are working to identify those who may need to quarantine," the statement read.
"This information has led us to the difficult decision to cancel the Homecoming football game scheduled for today. This decision stems from an abundance of caution for our community and the Brentwood High School community, and follows Academy guidelines set in place this summer.
"CPA is in close alignment with the CDC’s protocol, and we are following the TSSAA Return to Play guidelines. In regards to future games, we monitor this data daily and make decisions with the best interest of our community and our competitors in mind."
Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford confirmed on social media that the game at CPA has been cancelled, and that the Bruins were unable to schedule an opponent at the last minute to replace CPA.
"Found out late last night that CPA was unable to play," Crawford shared. "Searched for replacement but no luck. Sorry this has happened, wish I could change it. Let's get ready for Indy!"
Brentwood has already lost one game this season against Dickson Co. that was rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 8. This leaves Brentwood with only nine opponents this fall and no open dates through the end of October.
“We’re sad for our students and that they won’t get to compete tonight, but ultimately it’s about being a good neighbor and doing what’s best for our community and Brentwood High School,” says Head Football Coach Ingle Martin in a statement.
"I told our families this summer that it is dishonest to say COVID-19 will not be at CPA...so it’s not if but when," CPA Head of School Nate Morrow said in a statement. "We have measures in place to navigate positive cases while keeping students, faculty, and staff safe and staying in-person for learning. We have been doing this all year - managing cases, quarantines, and remote learners.
"Our faculty and staff have done a phenomenal job making sure that all students have access to the CPA experience. Athletics is a unique piece of this puzzle as it affects other school communities as well."
For CPA, this is the second game they've lost this season after its late August game with Independence was cancelled due to storms. They have an available date on Oct. 23 for a new opponent if one could be scheduled.
Brentwood Academy has game cancelled with Florence, Al., Knox Catholic
UPDATE: Knox Catholic, the team's Homecoming opponent, has also had to forfeit due to COVID-19.
"Homecoming plans remain in place, and the search for a new opponent is underway," the school says. "Stay tuned for further details."
Original update:
The Brentwood Academy Eagles are without an opponent for Friday night now as well.
The school shared Friday morning that their scheduled opponent, Florence High School, had to cancel due to COVID affecting the away team.
"This decision was made by the AL Dept. of Health," the message from BA said. "Prayers for a speedy recovery."
The BA Eagles are 5-0 right now and has an open date on Oct. 16 if a game is needed to be rescheduled.
Battle Ground Academy cancels away game at McCallie due to COVID
Battle Ground Academy confirmed earlier in the week that, due to a single positive test on its football team, the school would cancel this week's away game at McCallie and suspend all upper school football activities for the rest of the week.
BGA couldn't play its original opener against McGavock due to Metro's pause on football.
Sitting at 1-3, the team could reschedule a game for this coming Friday, Oct. 2, if it chose to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.