It's going to be a night Van Jefferson won't soon forget.
The Ravenwood alum hauled in four catches for 23 yards as his Los Angeles Rams completed a comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI, notching him a ring in his second year in the league.
Though, celebrating the Super Bowl win is understandably going to be second on Jefferson's list of immediate priorities.
His wife Samaria went into labor during the game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her and Jefferson's new child, a son.
The former Raptor did get to soak in a little bit of the Lombardi jubilee with his young daughter and father, Cardinals wideout coach Shawn Jefferson, before quickly rushing out of the stadium to go be with his growing family.
Jefferson's unforgettable evening was just part of the equation for Middle Tennessee big game connections, with both former Ensworth tight end Brycen Hopkins and former Brentwood Academy cornerback Jalen Ramsey scoring their first Super Bowl wins and playing heavily into the night's outcome.
While you'd expect Ramsey to make headlines, it was Hopkins' breakout game that really raised eyebrows.
The 2020 fourth-round pick out of Purdue has only one catch for nine yards in his two-year career and had only been active for 10 games before Sunday's Super Bowl.
Though, he stepped up in a major way Sunday night, reeling in four catches for 47 yards. That total included two catches for 15 yards on Los Angeles' final drive of the night that saw the team retake the lead over Cincinnati with a Cooper Kupp touchdown. Hopkins also made a key block on fourth down on that same drive to spring Kupp for for a first and keep the Rams' hopes alive.
Hopkins, the son of former Titans tackle Brad Hopkins, stepped in to a larger role after Rams top tight end Tyler Higbee was unable to play and second-string tight end Kendall Blanton reaggravated an injury during the game.
It was certainly up to Hopkins to fill the gap, and coming up big on the Rams' game-winning touchdown drive no doubt will etch him in Rams history.
Ramsey, widely considered the league's best cornerback, had four tackles during the game. He had as tough a night as he could've, though, notably taking a few lumps against Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase (five catches, 89 yards). It was statistically a career-worst night for Ramsey in terms of yards allowed in coverage.
He let up a 75-yard touchdown to Cincy wideout (and Oak Ridge, Tenn., product) Tee Higgins to start the second half, but it was as controversial a touchdown as you'll see in the Super Bowl. The referees missed a facemask penalty on Higgins during the catch that saw Ramsey flung to the ground. The corner looked confused after the score when the refs held the flags on Higgins' touchdown.
Ramsey, who was acquired by LA in 2019, has been a cornerstone for LA's vaunted defense since he arrived from Jacksonville. While Sunday wasn't his best showing, Ramsey has ben a vital part to Los Angeles' success since he joined the team.
Despite the tough outing and the blatant no-call, Ramsey did get the last laugh, got the ring and got to celebrate with one of his daughters post-game.
All three are slated to return to Los Angeles this fall for the title defense.
