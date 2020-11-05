Mr. Football

The 2020 football regular season has come and gone, and the TSSAA is gearing up for the fall's Mr. Football awards. 

A handful of Williamson County football players have made the list for the semifinalists. 

The 36th edition of the awards are set for Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium. The three finalists will be announced Nov. 17 by Titans announcer Mike Keith. 

"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 14th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.

“They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

In Class 5A, one of the state's top prospects, Summit quarterback Destin Wade, was recognized as a semifinalist after his Spartans earned a region title. 

In 6A, Independence's Jaxson Campbell got a semis nod for his breakout senior year at QB, his first year at the spot, while Ravenwood tight end and Clemson commit Jake Briningstool got named for his strong year. 

In D-II AA, a pair of stud running backs, CPA's Langston Patterson and Lipscomb Academy's Alex Broome, made the cut. Patterson also excels on defense. 

In D-II AAA, Father Ryan QB and App. St. commit D.C. Tabscott was recognized as a semifinalist after he helped the Irish make the playoffs. 

For kicker of the year, Brentwood Academy's Teagan Lenderink was honored for his standout first season with the Eagles. 

Below is the full list from the TSSAA: 

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Kolbi Stewart, Huntland

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

Kaden White, Moore County

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Blake Carroll, Lewis County

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Axel Aldino, DeKalb County

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Raymond Banner, LaVergne

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jaxson Campbell, Independence

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb

Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Michael Dallas, Briarcrest

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

Elijah Howard, Baylor

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington

