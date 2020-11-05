The 2020 football regular season has come and gone, and the TSSAA is gearing up for the fall's Mr. Football awards.
A handful of Williamson County football players have made the list for the semifinalists.
The 36th edition of the awards are set for Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium. The three finalists will be announced Nov. 17 by Titans announcer Mike Keith.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 14th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.
“They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
In Class 5A, one of the state's top prospects, Summit quarterback Destin Wade, was recognized as a semifinalist after his Spartans earned a region title.
In 6A, Independence's Jaxson Campbell got a semis nod for his breakout senior year at QB, his first year at the spot, while Ravenwood tight end and Clemson commit Jake Briningstool got named for his strong year.
In D-II AA, a pair of stud running backs, CPA's Langston Patterson and Lipscomb Academy's Alex Broome, made the cut. Patterson also excels on defense.
In D-II AAA, Father Ryan QB and App. St. commit D.C. Tabscott was recognized as a semifinalist after he helped the Irish make the playoffs.
For kicker of the year, Brentwood Academy's Teagan Lenderink was honored for his standout first season with the Eagles.
Below is the full list from the TSSAA:
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Kolbi Stewart, Huntland
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
Kaden White, Moore County
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Blake Carroll, Lewis County
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Kolby Morgan, Oneida
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Isaiah Cox, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Axel Aldino, DeKalb County
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Raymond Banner, LaVergne
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jaxson Campbell, Independence
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb
Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Michael Dallas, Briarcrest
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
Elijah Howard, Baylor
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington
