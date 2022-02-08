Some schedule changes could arise to the Williamson County football schedule this fall.
In the TSSAA's Board of Control meeting Monday, the organization chose to shift 20 games from Friday to Thursday this fall to help accommodate the need for referee staffing.
This is reportedly a temporary shift, with the TSSAA adding they'll look to find a more permanent solution after the 2022 season.
No games have been announced as of yet to move dates.
"The Board also discussed football scheduling and the struggle it has been to have the officials needed to cover every game," a release from the TSSAA read.
"The Board moved to permit the state office to identify approximately 20 games each week that schools would be required to play on Thursday so that all games each week can be satisfactorily covered. The state office must only reschedule one game for each school.
"This will be in place only for the 2022 season and a proposal for football scheduling in subsequent years will be presented at the next Board meeting. Schools will be informed by mid-March if they have a game that is moved and when that will be."
Also, the possibility of adjusting the Mercy Rule for football and basketball games will be visited during the TSSAA's June meeting.
