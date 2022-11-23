The TSSAA state playoffs are continuing on to the semifinal round for the public schools, while the private schools have the week off ahead of championship weekend. A handful of local squads are still in contention as the numbers dwindle down.
Let's take a look at this Friday night's playoff matchups.
Page (11-2) at Henry County (11-2) - Class 5A
Last week in the 5A quarterfinals, Page headed to Nolensville, the site of their instant-classic regular season matchup, and the two teams competed another thrilling game.
This time, however, the Patriots came out on top, winning 35-28 to end the Knights unbeaten season. Now, after taking out perhaps the best team in Class 5A, Page will have to take on a Henry County squad that has won nine games in a row.
The Patriots (which is also Henry County's nickname) have beaten Dyer County, Portland, and Springfield on the way to the semifinals. They have previously reached the state championship game three times, winning in 2013 and 2011.
Prior to last season, Page had never made the championship game and they have yet to win a title. They will have to defeat Henry County for a chance to do so this year.
Other Nashville-area games:
Class 3A:
East Nashville at Covington
Class 4A:
Pearl-Cohn at Hawyood
Class 6A:
Maryville at Oakland
Beech at Bartlett
