The TSSAA state playoffs are continuing on to the quarterfinal round for the public schools and the semifinals for the private schools on Friday night. Several local squads are still in contention as the numbers dwindle down.
Let's take a look at this week's playoff matchups.
Page (10-2) at Nolensville (12-0) - Class 5A
These two teams met on the same field in early October for what ended up being the best game of the regular season in the area.
Nolensville got the best of Page, 27-21, in that overtime clash of the unbeatens, but will this game go the same way? The still-undefeated Knights will be favored in the matchup, especially with their offense full of explosive weapons and defense full of playmakers.
But Page, led by the toughness of Colin Hurd at quarterback, have a few game-changers up their sleeves as well. This should prove to be another classic outing.
Baylor (9-2) at Brentwood Academy (9-2) - Division II-AAA
Both of these squads dismantled their quarterfinal opponents at home last week in what was their first action of the postseason, albeit Brentwood Academy dominated a Pope Prep squad that did not have star quarterback Kenny Minchey for most of the game.
Quarterback George MacIntyre and running back Deuce Scott will need to continue to be bell weathers for an offense that has scored 35 or more points on eight occasions this season because Baylor can also score in bunches. The Red Raiders have scored at least 31 points in every game in 2022.
McCallie (10-2) at Montgomery Bell Academy (11-0) - Division II-AAA
If Brentwood Academy comes away with a win on Friday night, they will then take on the winner on this matchup in the DII-AAA championship game.
MBA, led by Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed at quarterback, has arguably been the most impressive team in the state this season. They're currently the top-ranked team in the state (McCallie is fifth), and have already beaten McCallie once this year on the road, 23-20.
It's hard to see the Big Red losing this season, but the Blue Tornado did play them closer than anyone by a good margin in the regular season.
Christ Presbyterian Academy (7-5) at Chattanooga Christian (10-2) - Division II-AA
In the first DII-AA semifinals, CPA is looking to make it back to the championship game for the fifth year in a row.
The Lions have survived a brutal schedule to make it this far, but they will have to continue their postseason road trip with a jaunt down to Chattanooga to face the high-powered Chargers who took down Goodpasture and FRA to reach the semifinals.
Lipscomb Academy (11-0) at Knoxville Webb (10-0) - Division II-AA
Lipscomb Academy will take their 19-game winning streak up to east Tennessee to face fellow unbeaten Knoxville Webb.
Both teams dominated their quarterfinal opponent, but the Mustangs dominance was a bit more thorough considering they scored 56 unanswered points to start the game.
Knoxville Webb is also "only" ranked 10th compared to Lipscomb Academy's second-overall ranking in the state. If the Mustangs win, they will make it to their third straight title game.
Other Nashville-area first-round games:
Class 2A:
Tyner at East Robertson
Class 3A:
East Nashville at Smith County
Class 4A:
Pearl-Cohn at Lexington
Class 5A:
Springfield at Henry County
Class 6A:
Blackman at Oakland
Beech at Cane Ridge
Division I-A:
USJ at Friendship Christian
Jackson Christian at Nashville Christian
