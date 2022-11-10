The TSSAA state playoffs are continuing on to round two of the public schools and the quarterfinals for the private schools on Friday night. Only a few WillCo squads are hosting this week, while several had to hit the road for their matchup.
Let's take a look at this week's playoff matchups.
Page (9-2) at Mt. Juliet (9-2) - Class 5A
After taking down Green Hill at home with ease in the first round thanks to strong performances from Colin Hurd and Caden Walker, the Page Patriots will now be headed to Mt. Juliet to take on the top seed out of Region 5.
Mt. Juliet dominated a below-.500 Lincoln County squad in the first round, so this should be a move even matchup for both teams. If Page pulls out the win, they will be set up for a rematch of the biggest regular season matchup in the county this season with...
White County (9-2) at Nolensville (11-0) - Class 5A
...Nolensville, who is hosting Region 5's second seed White County. The Knights offense soared once again last Friday, compiling 41 points in a blowout of Wilson Central.
Running back Samson Johnson scored three touchdowns on seven touches, but all of Nolensville's stars showed up. They will need to do so again to advance to the next round.
Brentwood (8-3) at Bartlett (9-2) - Class 6A
The Bruins took care of a tough Collierville squad at home in the first round, escaping with a 10-point win. Now, they will head out west to Bartlett to take on the top team in Region 8.
The Panthers will enter the meeting on a six-game win streak after dispatching of Centennial in the first round. Brentwood's stout defense will need to limit Bartlett's attack.
Fairview (8-3) at Smith County (10-1) - Class 3A
Round one was smooth sailing for Fairview, who nearly shut out Maplewood with a 47-6 win. The bad news is that their opponent this week, Smith County, did in face shut out their first-round opponent, defeating Sycamore 41-0.
The top seed out of Region 5 hasn't lost since August, having won nine straight games to reach this point. Fairview will have their hands full on Friday night on the road, but Layden Grant, Crawford Claxton and company can put up the points to pull off the win.
Pope Prep (8-3) at Brentwood Academy (8-2) - Division II-AAA
After receiving a bye in the first round, Brentwood Academy will be making its playoff debut in the quarterfinals on Friday at home vs Pope Prep.
With Kenny Minchey back from injury, the Pittsburgh commit led the Knights to an easy win over Briarcrest last week with a four-touchdown night. Brentwood Academy will need to match Pope Prep's offense. Luckily, they have a star of their own at quarterback in George macIntyre, as well as explosive running back Deuce Scott.
Other Nashville-area first-round games:
Class 2A:
Bledsoe County at East Robertson
Class 3A:
East Nashville at Waverly
Class 4A:
Hardin County at Pearl-Cohn
Class 5A:
Springfield at Munford
Class 6A:
Blackman at Coffee County
Lebanon at Oakland
Smyrna at Beech
Clarksville at Cane Ridge
Division I-A:
DCA at Friendship Christian
Trinity Christian at Nashville Christian
MTCS at Jackson Christian
Division II-AA:
CPA at Lausanne
Knoville Webb at Davidson Academy
FRA at Chattanooga Christian
Silverdale at Lipscomb Academy
Division II-AAA:
Christian Brothers at MBA
McCallie at Ensworth
