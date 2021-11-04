One of the 2021 TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist lists has four players from Williamson County represented alone and another has one set of WillCo siblings.
Indeed, the county did well in its eligible categories this year as the organization shared its semifinalists for this fall's edition Thursday.
Summit's twin gridiron virtuosos Destin and Keaten Wade were both nominated in Class 6A along with former Brentwood Academy running back Jordan James (now with Oakland).
Quarterback Destin Wade and outside linebacker Keaten Wade are both committed to attend Kentucky, while James is slated to head to top-ranked Georgia.
D-II AA had the quartet of WillCo football players: Lipscomb Academy's RB Alex Broom, a Boston College commit, and QB Luther Richesson were both nominated alongside Battle Ground Academy RB/DB Sean Williams and Christ Presbyterian RB/LB Kane Patterson, a Vandy commit.
Colorado State commit and QB Jake McNamara got a nod in 5A for Page, while Brentwood Academy's George Laster continued the Eagles' tradition of having its kicker nominated in the Kicker of the Year category.
The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Titans announcer Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 in the evening, per a release. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels.
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers select winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominate the players.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Below is the full list of semifinalists, courtesy of the TSSAA.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
Thomas Wills, McEwen
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Luke Myers, South Greene
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Jaylen Lewis, Haywood
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Malaki Dowell, White County
Walter Nolen III, Powell
Jake McNamara, Page
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Carson Jones, Maryville
Alex Mitchell, Riverdale
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Craig Cunningham, Lausanne
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
Sean Williams, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
Levi Moore, Ensworth
Marcel Reed, MBA
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II
Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic
