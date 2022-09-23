Before East Nashville’s road contest with Independence on Friday night, head coach Jamaal Stewart challenged running back Tre’Quan Waters to carry the team on his back. The senior running back took that message to heart.
Waters rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries to help East Nashville cruise to a 32-7 win over Independence and remain unbeaten so far in 2022.
“Tre’Quan is selfless and does whatever we need him to do. When we need him to make a play and get us some yards, he delivers,” East Nashville head coach Jamaal Stewart said. “He did what we needed him to do today.”
While Independence’s defense held East Nashville scoreless through the first quarter, Waters and the up-tempo Eagles offense continued to wear them down as the night went on. Waters broke the stalemate early in the second quarter, shedding a couple of would-be tacklers on his way to a 21-yard score.
The East Nashville defense, coming into Friday night’s contest on the heels of back-to-back shutouts, also played a huge role in the Eagles’ victory. They forced four turnovers–all in the first half–and made several big plays when they needed it most.
Independence managed to break into the red zone with just under six minutes left in the first half, threatening to even up the score. But East Nashville defensive back Zhian Robinson stepped in front of a pass from Eagles quarterback Brooks Sapone and ran it back 95 yards for a pick-six to give the visitors a 13-0 lead at the half.
With just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Sapone and the Eagles offense once again had an opportunity to get on board and cut into East Nashville’s lead. But a pass from Sapone towards the end zone was once again intercepted–this time by East Nashville defensive back Rolando Braxton–to end the threat.
“We played hard and we moved the ball pretty well, but we just couldn’t finish in the red zone,” Eagles coach Scott Stidham said. "We were minus-four in turnovers, so it’s hard to beat anyone on the wrong side of that. Moving forward, we’ve got to take care of the ball and find a way to get some stops.”
Waters, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry, added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the East Nashville lead to 26-0.
Independence finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by running back Tre’ Hartwell with 10:35 remaining in the game. Hartwell finished as the Independence’s leading rusher, gaining 71 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
But just a few minutes later, on 4th-and-15 at the Independence 27, East Nashville quarterback Zacc Beard completed a pass to wide receiver Trey Joyner, who dove into the end zone for a touchdown for the final scoring play of the evening.
East Nashville (6-0) will go for a seventh straight win to start the season when they host Green Hill next Friday night. Meanwhile, Independence (3-3) returns to regional play with a pivotal game on the road against the Brentwood Bruins.
