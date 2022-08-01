Two weeks after decommitting from Florida State, Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson has a new offer from an SEC school.
The four-star signal caller picked up an offer from Vanderbilt the same day he was on campus for an official visit. Vanderbilt currently has four underclassmen quarterbacks on its roster, including freshmen Drew Dickey, A.J. Swann, and Walter Taylor, plus sophomore Hayden Moses.
"Once I started hearing what new schools had to offer, I had to put things into perspective," Parson told Sports Illustrated. "… I'm just looking for a good fit for me, somewhere where I know I can thrive, somewhere that excels at the quarterback position. Somewhere where I can be prepared for eventually playing on Sundays."
Parson, the No. 10-ranked player in Tennessee and the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings, exploded on the national scene in June following his performance at the Elite 11 Nashville Regional and subsequent selection to the Elite 11 finals.
Since June, Parson has picked up new offers from California, Florida A&M, Mississippi State and SMU. He also has offers from several Power 5 programs including Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Oregon State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Parson led Ravenwood to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Class 6A state quarterfinal round last year. He was named the Region 7-6A Offensive MVP after passing for 2,309 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 1,007 yards and 17 more touchdowns on the ground.
