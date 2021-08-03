Before his senior campaign, former Brentwood Academy punter Harrison Smith is on the radar of a prestigious award.
The Vanderbilt Commodores special teams ace has been recognized on the Ray Guy Award watchlist, per an announcement on Twitter.
Perhaps the best to ever do it, Guy was a Hall of Fame punter for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1973-86 and won three Super Bowls with the team.
In his junior season, Smith played in eight games and averaged 41 yards per punt on 46 attempts. He amassed 1,887 yards with a long boot of 56 yards. He had 18 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and 13 punts of more than 50 yards. He caused 16 fair catches and just one touchback last year.
The Franklin native's career-long punt was a 66-yard bomb against LSU in 2019 as a sophomore.
In high school, the all-state punter was part of three of BA's state title teams and was his class salutatorian.
In the SEC, he was third in punts, fourth in yards punted and 13th in punting average.
Smith and the Commodores will open the season on Sept. 4 at home against East Tennessee State. It's former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea's first year on the sideline as Vandy's head coach.
