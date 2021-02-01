Tennessee Volunteers kicker Brent Cimaglia has announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and is looking to play his final collegiate season at a new school.
The Page High School alum opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season, citing a combination of injuries and mental health issues for taking time off. The 22-year-old kicker was an All-SEC selection in 2019 but only attempted a field goal in four games last year.
“These last four years have meant a lot to me,” Cimaglia tweeted. “I was able to fulfill a dream of playing in front of the most passionate fan base in the country. I have made lifelong friends and will cherish these memories forever. With that being said, it is time for me to move forward in the best interest of me and my family.”
Cimaglia made five of nine field goals and 19 of 20 extra points in 2020 with a long of 50 yards. In 2019, he made 23 of 27 field goals (85.2 percent) and all 35 extra points he attempted.
In his four years in Knoxville, Cimaglia hit 46 of 62 field goals and 88 of 89 extra points while accounting for 226 points, which ranks 11th on UT’s all-time scoring list.
Cimaglia’s departure leaves new Vols coach Josh Heupel searching for a new starting kicker. Some potential options include Paxton Brooks, Toby Wilson and J.T. Carver.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
