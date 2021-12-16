The Summit Spartan’s Destin and Keaten Wade signed their letter of intent to make Kentucky their football home on Wednesday afternoon in the Summit High School Library.
“It means everything,” said Keaten Wade. “With how good the SEC is and how they put players in the league (NFL), it is the best competition out there. I am excited to compete.”
“It feels great,” said Destin Wade. “It is one of the top conferences in college football. It is going to be a challenge, but I am ready for the opportunity.”
The Wade twins are sold on the chance to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.
“He (Coach Stoops) always believed in us and what we could do,” said Destin Wade. ”The stability (of the program) is a plus and how he treats his players like family.”
“They are loyal to their players and will take care of us when we get up there,” said Keaten Wade.
Early enrollment is not in the cards for Keaten and Destin. They will finish out their senior year of high school before heading to Lexington, Ky.
In their football career, both of these players have tallied two state runner ups and a state championship in 2020 for the Spartans.
Destin Wade was recently named the 6A Mr. Football player of the year, and his brother Keaten was a finalist for the award.
“Winning Mr. Football was one of my goals,” said Destin Wade. “It is just a blessing to win. I just want to give the glory to God. I am excited for what is to come.”
“I was glad I was runner up to Destin,” said Keaten Wade. “He has put in a lot of hard work. I was honored to be selected as one of the top 3 in 6A.”
Keaten will have one more football game to play in before next season.
He will be representing the state of Tennessee in the All American Bowl with another Kentucky signee, wide receiver Barion Brown from Pearl Cohn High School, on January 8th 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
“It is a huge blessing to be one of the top 100 high school players in the nation,” said Keaten Wade. “I can’t wait to get out there and showcase my skills on the big stage, competing with the best.”
Both Keaten and Destin Wade plan to touch the lives of others by donating to the relief effort in the wake of the tornadoes that impacted six states last weekend, including Kentucky.
“We are looking to do anything we can for them,” said Destin Wade. “We encourage other people to donate as well and help out. It is a huge catastrophe and we are praying for them.”
This closes the chapter on their high school football career for Destin and Keaten, but they will cherish the memories they had at Summit High School.
“I will remember my teammates, coaches, and the games, because they were some of the best parts of high school,” said Keaten Wade. “I will remember how well the Spring Hill community treated us. I will miss it for real.”
