Former Centennial High School football standout Emanuel Hall will continue his search for a long-term opportunity in the NFL.
Hall was part of a group of players cut Friday by the Washington Football Team as NFL teams trim their rosters ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Mizzou alum was thought to be a mid-round draft pick in the 2019 edition, but he surprisingly went undrafted and joined the Chicago Bears for a few months shortly after the draft process concluded.
He then transitioned over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a couple of weeks before being released from their practice squad that September.
Since December 2019, he spent time with Washington, where he tore his Achilles last summer and reverted to the team's injured reserve for the 2020 season.
Friday, Washington parted ways with him and four other players, including defensive tackle Caleb Brantley and tight end Thaddeus Moss.
He's not logged any game time just yet in the NFL and will now try to sign with a fourth program. His high school teammate, Tyrel Dodson, is with the Buffalo Bills. His college teammate and CPA grad Paul Adams is with the Tennessee Titans.
