After three days of voting, it's time to reveal the winner of the week 5 Williamson Medical Center Player of the Week poll.
Two of the five nominees received the majority of the votes, but one came away with a strong victory.
Fairview quarterback Mays McCoy is the winner with over 70% of the vote.
The junior scored five total touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets in a 40-16 win over Cheatham County on Friday. McCoy was 6-7 for 147 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added three rushes for 23 yards and two scores on the ground.
This week, Fairview (3-2) will be hosting White House-Heritage on Thursday night at 7.
The other nominees for Player of the Week were: Ravenwood's Carter Pace, Nolensville's Coby Walton, and Lipscomb Academy's Hank Brown and Junior Sherrill.
