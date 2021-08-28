Ravenwood fell behind three times, but finally found a way to beat Battle Ground Academy in a wild, back-and-forth game.
Quarterback Chris Parson scored on a 2-yard run to the left with 1:27 left, rallying the Raptors to a 35-31 win at BGA on Friday night.
“I’m getting too old for a game like that, to be honest with you,” Raptors coach Will Hester kidded. “That’s why we need to play these kinds of games to be tested down to the end, so that we can find out how we’re going to respond to those situations.”
Parson said BGA’s outside linebackers were starting to key on Ravenwood running backs Carter Pace and Kartuah Chapman’s inside zone plays, opening things up for him on the outside on the winning TD.
“The outside linebacker, he crashed, so I decided to pull the ball,” Parson said. “I saw an open lane and I just rushed to the end zone. It was kind of a foot race and I beat their defender over there.”
BGA (1-1) took a 19-7 lead with 37 seconds left in the first half when Parson made the game’s most electrifying play.
The Florida State commit scrambled out of the pocket on a pass play before zigzagging across the field for a 70-yard TD on the final play of the first half.
“We kind of just ran a Hail Mary: five wide, it was empty, I was the only one in the backfield,” Parson said. “BGA was playing off, of course, there were only 2 seconds left. No one was really open. They were dropping eight, so I just decided to run.”
Parson outran a few defenders, broke several tackles and cut back, weaving his way to the end zone.
He almost celebrated too soon when a BGA defender stripped the ball from him at the end of the run, but the officials ruled that he was already in the end zone when the ball popped loose.
“That was a crazy game,” Parson said. “A great atmosphere, I’m just glad we got the dub (W). We just really stuck to the script. Our run game was really hitting.”
Ravenwood (1-1) rebounded from a 56-28 loss at Montgomery Bell in last week’s season opener.
The Raptors trailed 25-20 at the end of the third quarter and 31-28 with 5:23 left.
“In the end they found a way to win and that’s what is was about tonight,” Hester said. “The offensive line played really well in the second half.”
BGA tailback Sean Williams rushed for 162 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
“The stats really don’t mean much if my team is losing, so just get better next week,” Williams said.
He rushed for 180 yards and four TDs in last week’s win at Nolensville.
“That guy goes 100% all the time and he’s so dependable,” BGA coach Jonas Rodriguez said. “A great guy.”
Williams scored on runs of 37, 38 and 5 yards.
The senior caught a 21-yard pass from Brett Brown in the closing seconds, but Ravenwood cornerback Lee Molette recovered his fumble after the catch to seal the win for Ravenwood.
BGA missed three extra-point kicks and one two-point conversion pass.
The Wildcats were penalized 12 times for 105 yards.
“That was bad,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to do a better job of controlling the things that we can control. It hurt us and maybe cost us the outcome of the game.”
Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard, a Michigan commit, missed his second straight game with a muscular injury.
Ancient: BGA, one of the state’s oldest football programs, is in its 127th season.
Up Next Friday
BGA at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Franklin at Ravenwood in Raptors’ home opener.
