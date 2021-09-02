As the NFL churns out its rosters for the 2021 season, a handful of Williamson County alums learned of their immediate fates.
In Buffalo, it wasn't a surprise to see Brentwood Academy alum and tight end Dawson Knox crack the 53-man roster; a Bills 2019 third-round pick, Knox has cemented himself as a valuable asset to the offense, hauling in 288 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, a former Centennial Cougar, wasn't a lock to make the cut in Buffalo, but he still earned his spot on the roster for now. He had 18 tackles and a sack last year and will most likely be an integral part of the Buffalo special teams unit this season.
Brentwood alum Lucas Patrick should still start on the offensive line for Green Bay this year after proving to the Packers his mettle to start at guard.
Former first-round picks cornerback Jalen Ramsey (BA; Los Angeles Rams) and defensive end Derek Barnett (BA; Philadelphia Eagles) will continue on with their careers as normal, though Barnett is eligible for a new contract next season.
Ravenwood has one former player, wide receiver Van Jefferson, perhaps taking on a bigger role with the Rams this season, while his teammate and fellow receiver Chris Rowland wound up cut by the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't sign with Atlanta's practice squad, meaning he could latch on elsewhere in the league.
Former Christ Presbyterian Academy offensive lineman Paul Adams didn't wind up making the Tennessee Titans' roster after signing there this offseason. He's another player looking for a new team.
Former Brentwood Academy running back Prince Momodu worked out with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and might could find another team interested in his skillset come fall.
Former Centennial WR Emanuel Hall and former Independence safety Rashaan Gaulden are free agents who were cut from their teams this offseason and could also sign somewhere this upcoming season.
