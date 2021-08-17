The 2021 football season in Williamson County is finally here, and we've got the Week One preview you've been looking for.
A big quarterback duel awaits for our Game of the Week (some info below), as does quite a marquee of interesting games to get us started off.
Ravenwood opens Hester's return with MBA
The Ravenwood Raptors have welcomed back state-winning coach Will Hester, and they've got quite a challenge for his first game back on the sideline: the Big Red.
MBA is a regular contender in D-II AAA and boasts four-star quarterback Marcel Reed, who has offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt and a host of other prominent programs.
RHS has its own college quarterback in Chris Parson, who is committed currently to play for Florida State. Myles Pollard, Ravenwood's defensive leader, is a Michigan commit.
The college promise will on full display at RHS Friday, as will our first look at what Hester can do with his big Raptors return.
We'll have more on this game for our Game of the Week preview.
CPA, Indy finally face off again
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions and Independence Eagles tried to play each other in 2020, but fate wouldn't allow it.
Storms, not COVID, kept the team from playing at the top of the 2020 season, moving their anticipated match to the future.
IHS will host CPA Friday in what should be quite a fascinating makeup match. CPA is the defending D-II AA state title winner, and Indy plays in what may be the state's toughest region.
These two teams will get quite a barometer to see what they need to work on as the rest of the season plays on. If you're wondering, the forecast has a 50% chance of storms for now.
BGA, Nolensville to meet
The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats and Nolensville High School Knights don't play often, if ever, so it'll be a fresh challenge for both as they face off at NHS Friday.
BGA has a more experienced squad returning, and Nolensville will be trying to replace QB Ryder Galardi. The running back duel should be a treat, with NHS' Samson Johnson on the bill with BGA's Sean Williams.
Page, Fairview play in annual 'Battle of 840'
The "Battle of 840" rarely disappoints, and both Page and Fairview will have plenty to prove as both teams look to rebound from down years.
Page has a Colorado State commit, QB Jake McNamara, behind center, while Fairview will try to establish fresh offensive identity after the graduation of star running back Logan Nardozzi.
The rest of the slate...Brentwood will play its first game under Clint Finch on the road at Blackman...Summit will open the year at Henry County...Centennial will host Overton...Brentwood Academy will travel to Florence High School in Alabama...Franklin and new coach Alex Melton will head to Riverdale...Spring Hill will visit Greenwood...Father Ryan will play East Nashville...Grace Christian will travel to Zion Christian...FRA will face Nashville Christian...Lipscomb Academy will host Greater Atlanta Christian.
