Even though COVID continues on, February's national signing day still found a way to recognize all the athletes in the county off to play at the next level this week.
Below are a select list of names of athletes who signed letters of intent Wednesday, the sports they play and the school they attend.
Brentwood High School
Anna Banovac, Track and Cross Country, Dartmouth College
Isabel Oldham, Swimming, New York University
Hamsa Javagal, Tennis, Lehigh University
Cade Cauthen, Baseball, Roane State CC
Ricky Ybarra, Soccer, Butler University
Brentwood Academy
Tayler Montiel - Baseball- Mississippi State
Joseph Battaglia - Baseball- Cairn College
Christian Murphy - Baseball - Central College
Jaila Lee - Basketball - St. Francis Brooklyn College
Asta Sorensen - Cheerleading - Liberty University
Samuel Tiblier - Swimming - Southern Methodist University
Calliope Clayton - Track/Field/CC - Lipscomb University
Amare Biggers - Track/Field - Christian Brothers University
LJ Knox - Soccer - Auburn University
Felicity Chandler - Soccer - Trevecca Nazarene University
Teya Tagatauli - Soccer - Southern Virginia University
James Stewart - Football - University of Memphis
Phillip Husband - Football - Wheaton College
Eli Sutton - Football- University of North Carolina
Cody West- Football - Carson Newman
Noah Josey- Football- University of Virginia
Elijah Oatsvall- Football - United States Naval Academy
Amir Annoor - Football- Wofford University
Elijah Ealey - Football - Birmingham Southern University
Teagan Lenderink -Football - University of North Carolina
Savannah Dews - Basketball - Louisiana State University
Battle Ground Academy
Kearstyn Seay, Basketball, Rhodes
Ethan Harden, Baseball, Belmont
Xavier Shaw, Football, Western Kentucky
Iman Lohrasbi, Football, Rhodes
Max Sale, Football, Rhodes
Franklin High School
Mason Jones, Football, Bucknell
Nolensville High School
Nick Beattie, Cross Country, Tennessee Tech
Mason Thomas, Football, Maryville
Tyler Wildmon, Football, Culver-Stockton
Independence High School
Cooper Allan, Football, Army
Sophia Finol, Soccer, Southern Indiana
Eva Kaisitas, Soccer, Long Island
Jalyn Counts, Soccer, Long Island
Calvin Wilson, Football, Ole Miss
Franklin Road Academy
Conner Moore, Football, SMU
Tsunami Polito, Golf, Lipscomb
Emily Gardner, Volleyball, Centre
Timothy Pinkston, Golf, Union
Will Braam, Cross Country, Rhodes
