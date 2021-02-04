BHS
Courtesy of BHS

Even though COVID continues on, February's national signing day still found a way to recognize all the athletes in the county off to play at the next level this week. 

Below are a select list of names of athletes who signed letters of intent Wednesday, the sports they play and the school they attend. 

Brentwood High School 

Anna Banovac, Track and Cross Country, Dartmouth College

Isabel Oldham, Swimming, New York University 

Hamsa Javagal, Tennis, Lehigh University

Cade Cauthen, Baseball, Roane State CC 

Ricky Ybarra, Soccer, Butler University

Brentwood Academy

Tayler Montiel - Baseball- Mississippi State

Joseph Battaglia - Baseball- Cairn College

Christian Murphy - Baseball - Central College

Jaila Lee - Basketball - St. Francis Brooklyn College

Asta Sorensen - Cheerleading - Liberty University

Samuel Tiblier - Swimming - Southern Methodist University

Calliope Clayton - Track/Field/CC - Lipscomb University

Amare Biggers - Track/Field - Christian Brothers University

LJ Knox - Soccer - Auburn University

Felicity Chandler - Soccer - Trevecca Nazarene University

Teya Tagatauli - Soccer - Southern Virginia University

James Stewart - Football - University of Memphis

Phillip Husband - Football - Wheaton College

Eli Sutton - Football- University of North Carolina

Cody West- Football - Carson Newman

Noah Josey- Football- University of Virginia

Elijah Oatsvall- Football - United States Naval Academy

Amir Annoor - Football- Wofford University

Elijah Ealey - Football - Birmingham Southern University

Teagan Lenderink -Football - University of North Carolina

Savannah Dews - Basketball - Louisiana State University

Battle Ground Academy 

Kearstyn Seay, Basketball, Rhodes 

Ethan Harden, Baseball, Belmont

Xavier Shaw, Football, Western Kentucky 

Iman Lohrasbi, Football, Rhodes 

Max Sale, Football, Rhodes 

Franklin High School

Mason Jones, Football, Bucknell 

Nolensville High School

Nick Beattie, Cross Country, Tennessee Tech 

Mason Thomas, Football, Maryville 

Tyler Wildmon, Football, Culver-Stockton 

Independence High School

Cooper Allan, Football, Army 

Sophia Finol, Soccer, Southern Indiana 

Eva Kaisitas, Soccer, Long Island 

Jalyn Counts, Soccer, Long Island 

Calvin Wilson, Football, Ole Miss 

Franklin Road Academy 

Conner Moore, Football, SMU 

Tsunami Polito, Golf, Lipscomb 

Emily Gardner, Volleyball, Centre 

Timothy Pinkston, Golf, Union

Will Braam, Cross Country, Rhodes 

Please submit further signing day lists to [email protected] to be included. 

