A host of Williamson County athletes will be playing at the next level as schools around the area celebrate the NCAA's early signing day. 

Below is a list of athletes who have shared their intent to sign or have signed with programs across the country. 

Brentwood 

Erin Nicholson, Lacrosse, Louisville
Jack Hales, Lacrosse, Allegheny
Alexandra Torre, Tennis, Columbia 
Ella Glover, Soccer, Coastal Carolina 
Haley Hannah, Soccer, Kentucky
Sydney Ryan, Basketball, Furman University 
Aaron Walton, Baseball, Samford 
 
Independence
 
Jessica Perry, Volleyball, Connecticut 
Ruby Teixeira, Soccer, West Virginia 
Piper Davis, Golf, Lipscomb
Logan Molnar, Baseball, Austin Peay
Cooper Hargrove, Baseball, Trevecca 
Hannah Jaywook, Swimming, Connecticut 
Ben Cleaver, Baseball, Kentucky
 
Centennial 
 
Deklan Larring, Soccer, Southern Indiana 
Kyleigh Burgett, Softball, Trevecca 
Zoe Summar, Swimming, Arizona State
 
Page 
 
Lili Wilken, Basketball, Trevecca 
 
Franklin
 
Sydney Harris, Softball, Alabama-Huntsville 
Emma Shields, Soccer, Richmond
Eliza Paisley, Soccer, Belmont
Abigail Marak, Soccer, Georgia State 
Ava Weimer, Soccer, Tennessee 
 
Battle Ground Academy 
 
Kennedy Price, Soccer, Tennessee 
Jessi Meghreblian, Beach Volleyball, Eckerd 
 
Nolensville 
 
Chloe Bannerman, Volleyball, Culver-Stockton 
Cassi Blackmore, Volleyball, Lynchburg
Elise Dobson, XC, TCU
Tyler Hummel, Baseball, Colorado School of Mines
Hannah Szopa, Soccer, Alabama-Huntsville 
Avery Young, Volleyball, Freed-Hardeman 
 
Summit 
 
Max Fell, Baseball, MTSU 
 
Lipscomb Academy 
 
Luther Richesson, Football, Cincinnati 