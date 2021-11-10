A host of Williamson County athletes will be playing at the next level as schools around the area celebrate the NCAA's early signing day.
Below is a list of athletes who have shared their intent to sign or have signed with programs across the country.
Brentwood
Erin Nicholson, Lacrosse, Louisville
Jack Hales, Lacrosse, Allegheny
Alexandra Torre, Tennis, Columbia
Ella Glover, Soccer, Coastal Carolina
Haley Hannah, Soccer, Kentucky
Sydney Ryan, Basketball, Furman University
Aaron Walton, Baseball, Samford
Independence
Jessica Perry, Volleyball, Connecticut
Ruby Teixeira, Soccer, West Virginia
Piper Davis, Golf, Lipscomb
Logan Molnar, Baseball, Austin Peay
Cooper Hargrove, Baseball, Trevecca
Hannah Jaywook, Swimming, Connecticut
Ben Cleaver, Baseball, Kentucky
Centennial
Deklan Larring, Soccer, Southern Indiana
Kyleigh Burgett, Softball, Trevecca
Zoe Summar, Swimming, Arizona State
Page
Lili Wilken, Basketball, Trevecca
Franklin
Sydney Harris, Softball, Alabama-Huntsville
Emma Shields, Soccer, Richmond
Eliza Paisley, Soccer, Belmont
Abigail Marak, Soccer, Georgia State
Ava Weimer, Soccer, Tennessee
Battle Ground Academy
Kennedy Price, Soccer, Tennessee
Jessi Meghreblian, Beach Volleyball, Eckerd
Nolensville
Chloe Bannerman, Volleyball, Culver-Stockton
Cassi Blackmore, Volleyball, Lynchburg
Elise Dobson, XC, TCU
Tyler Hummel, Baseball, Colorado School of Mines
Hannah Szopa, Soccer, Alabama-Huntsville
Avery Young, Volleyball, Freed-Hardeman
Summit
Max Fell, Baseball, MTSU
Lipscomb Academy
Luther Richesson, Football, Cincinnati
