With the football regular season behind us and playoffs starting, we here at the Williamson Home Page have been impressed with the play of so many of our athletes.
Our annual Football Player of the Year is yet to be allotted, but we've got a list of 16 finalists we feel best embody the excellent play you're bound to find on any given field in the county this fall.
Our reigning Player of the Year is Summit quarterback Destin Wade.
We will reassess once the season ends and announce our pick once the state championships are over, as well as our annual All-WillCo football team.
Below are our 16 finalists.
- Summit quarterback Destin Wade
- Summit outside linebacker Keaten Wade
- Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson
- Ravenwood defensive back Myles Pollard
- Brentwood quarterback Davis White
- Independence wide receiver Jack Rummell
- Lipscomb Academy quarterback Luther Richesson
- Lipscomb Academy running back Alex Broome
- Christ Presbyterian Academy running back/linebacker Langston Patterson
- Nolensville quarterback Coby Walton
- Battle Ground Academy running back/defensive back Sean Williams
- Fairview running back/linebacker Layden Grant
- Page quarterback Jake McNamara
- Father Ryan linebacker Drake Carlson
- Brentwood Academy kicker George Laster
- Centennial quarterback Cannon Plowman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.