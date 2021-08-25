The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions will host the Brentwood Academy Eagles in a matchup of two storied programs of Division II football Friday night at 7 p.m.
CPA (D-II AA) and BA (D-II AAA) will battle for the first time in their school’s history.
If the contest is voted the game of the week by the Tennessee Titans, Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy have decided the winning team will donate their $2,000 grant to Waverly High School, who lost their football field to the flooding over the past weekend.
BA is one of the most recognizable programs in the state, totaling 14 state championships all time with their most recent coming in 2018.
CPA has been a force to be reckoned with in Division II AA football, tallying five state championships with the latest one coming last season.
This matchup will feature two coaches with long-term success.
Brentwood Academy’s Cody White has been the head coach for the Eagles since 2012. In his tenure, Brentwood Academy won four state championships in a row (2015-2018).
“I like our staff, the culture we have at the school and it’s a great place to work,” White said before the season. “Expectations are always high and that’s something that’s fun to be a part of.”
Ingle Martin has been head coach with the Lions since 2011 and has won three state championships (2014, 2018 and 2020).
“BA is one of the best programs in the state,” said Coach Martin after last week's win over Independence. “Our kids are excited for a great challenge and are looking forward to hosting the game.”
CPA and BA both come into this matchup undefeated, collecting signature wins over Independence and Florence, Ala., on the road.
Brentwood Academy will need to be vigilant, facing a Lions defense which produced two interceptions in week one, with a pick six included.
CPA will need to keep an eye on BA’s defense that forced two fumbles and an interception in their first game.
Key players to watch for CPA will be senior quarterback Cade Law, a Vanderbilt baseball commit and senior running back Langston Patterson, a Vanderbilt football commit. Law passed for two touchdowns in week one and Patterson had two rushing touchdowns against Independence.
he Eagles have offensive firepower in senior quarterback Landon Wells, who recorded a passing touchdown against Florence. Brentwood Academy’s junior running backs, Deuce Scott and Richard Griffin, each scored a rushing touchdown in the first week of the season.
This game will test the fortitude of each team as they sharpen their skills before district play.
This post is sponsored by Williamson Medical Center.
