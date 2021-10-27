In a big region matchup with pending playoff implications, the Brentwood High School Bruins football team will travel to the Centennial High School Cougars Friday night, as both teams look to snag one of two spots remaining in the 6A region 7 division.
The Brentwood Bruins are coached by longtime assistant Clint Finch, who is in his first season as head coach of the Bruins. The Bruins are 5-4 with a 2-2 record in the region under Coach Finch.
Centennial is led by head coach Matt Kriesky, who has been with the program since 2016. It has been a solid year for the Cougars, posting a 6-3 record along with a 1-3 region record. If Centennial makes the playoff field with a win over Brentwood, it will be their first time since 2017 to advance to the 6A playoffs.
Brentwood will rely on the strong arm of senior quarterback Davis White to help its offense continue to surge. Last week against Beech High School, White tallied 280 passing yards along with 4 touchdowns.
One of the main receiving threats for the Bruins this year is senior wide receiver Aaron Walton. Walton had 128 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in their victory over Beech last Friday.
Brentwood executes a dynamic rushing attack, thanks to the play of senior running back Scott Collins. For the Bruins last week, Collins accumulated 106 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Beech Buccaneers.
Centennial has a balanced offensive game on the ground and through the air with the play of senior quarterback Cannon Plowman. Plowman was a force in the aerial attack of the Cougars against LaVergne, throwing for 255 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Cougars also found a playmaking menace against LaVergne in sophomore wide receiver Kofi Boggs. This talented wide receiver had 128 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns last Friday against LaVergne.
Centennial has a threat in the running game with sophomore running back Tanner Lee. He had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown against LaVergne last week.
Both of these teams hope to lock up a playoff spot in the division as the regular season competition comes to a close.
