Summit football will be introduced to 6A region play when they travel to visit the Brentwood Bruins on Friday night.
Both teams will be competing for bragging rights in their district opener, and one of them needs a win now.
The Bruins have a new head coach this season, Clint Finch, who was an assistant at Brentwood for 13 of his 28 seasons coaching high school football.
“We have been fortunate at our time here to reload with kids,” said Brentwood head coach Clint Finch. “We lost a lot of talented football players last year, but we feel like we have kids that are talented enough to take their place.”
Brentwood has one state championship in their program history, dating back to 2002.
The team is 0-2 so far, dropping games to Blackman and Father Ryan. A region win would help stabilize the Bruins' season.
Summit head coach Brian Coleman has been in his position since 2014 and won the 5A state championship in 2020.
The Spartans are looking to start their district season on a high note as this will be their first region game of 6A competition in school history.
“Our goal first and foremost every year is to win the region,” said Summit head coach Brian Coleman. “Hopefully we can surprise some people with the way we play and compete.”
Summit starts the season 2-0 with a 50-13 win over Henry County and a forfeiture win over Spring Hill due to Raiders being unable to play last week.
The Bruins will need to stop the Spartan senior alliance of Destin Wade, Keaten Wade and Brady Pierce on the offensive side of the ball and keep Keaten Wade from roaming free on the defensive side of the ball.
Against the Henry County Patriots, Destin Wade had six carries for 265 yards with four rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 29 yards with one touchdown.
For the Spartans, Pierce had two carries for 26 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for seven yards with a touchdown against the Patriots.
Keaten Wade had one carry for 19 yards on offense, but his impact was felt on defense against Henry County, totaling 15 tackles. Three of those tackles were for lost yardage and included one sack.
Summit’s defenders will need to look out for the trifecta of senior quarterback Davis White, senior running back Scott Collins and senior wide receiver Aaron Walton.
Against Blackman High School, Collins had 25 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns versus the Blaze in the opening week of the season.
Walton had two touchdowns against Father Ryan that included a 80 yard catch last week. He also caught five passes for 59 yards against Blackman.
White threw for 122 yards against Blackman with one touchdown and passed for two touchdowns against Father Ryan.
This post is sponsored by Williamson Medical Center.
Commented