The Brentwood Bruins football team will host a surging Ravenwood Raptors team at home in this year’s installment of Battle of the Woods Friday night.
One can throw the records out the window with these two programs vying for community bragging rights. Both teams are familiar with each other and include players that have faced off in contests since middle school days or in travel football.
Brentwood has had rough start under first year head coach Clint Finch tallying a 1-3 record. The win came in their most recent matchup against Henry County last Friday.
Ravenwood has caught fire after losing their first game of the season against Montgomery Bell Academy, tallying three wins in a row against Battle Ground Academy, Franklin and Life Christian Academy in Virginia to cement a 3-1 record under returned head coach Will Hester.
Hester is posting his second stint at Ravenwood after coaching for three seasons (2013-2015), ending with a state championship in 2015.
It will take a team effort for Brentwood to pull off the upset, but look for these players to have an impact in the game. Brentwood senior quarterback Davis White totaled 231 passing yards with two touchdowns against Henry County.
One of White’s big targets is Brentwood senior wide receiver Aaron Walton, who had 152 receiving yards and one touchdown last week.
Another player to keep an eye on is Bruins senior cornerback Carter Patton. Patton had 16 total tackles against the Patriots, with six of them recorded as solos.
To contain the Raptors offense, Brentwood should look to keep Ravenwood junior quarterback and Florida State commit Chris Parson in check. Against Life Christian Academy, Parson accumulated 157 passing yards with one touchdown and 89 rushing yards with two touchdowns last week.
Raptors sophomore running back Carter Pace had a big impact against Life Christian Academy totaling 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Brentwood’s offensive line will need to keep an eye on Ravenwood senior outside linebacker Andrew Dudas, who lead the Raptors in tackles last week with 8.5.
This battle will bring plenty of fireworks as Ravenwood continues its push to keep pace in the top half of 6A's Region 7, while Brentwood tries to climb back into the discussion for best in the region.
This post is sponsored by Williamson Medical Center.
Commented