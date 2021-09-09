In a matchup that has not occurred since 2006, the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions football team will host Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red on Friday night.
CPA starts the season 3-0 (1-0) with wins over region opponent Battle Ground Academy, Independence and D-II AAA titan Brentwood Academy.
MBA has had a tough start with a record of 1-2 (0-1) in the regular season, including a win against Ravenwood and losses to district rival McCallie and 4A opponent Pearl Cohn.
CPA head coach Ingle Martin and MBA head coach Marty Euverard have been in their positions since 2011. CPA has three state championships under Martin, including one in 2020. Euverard has one state championship in his tenure at MBA in 2014.
“Honestly, we haven’t played them in a long time,” said Martin of MBA last week. “I have no idea what they do. We’ll watch the film whenever we swap it Saturday or Sunday, and then be ready for a really good team next week.”
CPA is led by senior quarterback Cade Law, who has 539 passing yards (two touchdowns) and 251 rushing yards for two touchdowns.
For the Lions on offense and defense is senior running back and linebacker Langston Patterson. The Vandy football commit has 173 rushing yards with five touchdowns. He has 28 total tackles on defense with one tackle for a loss.
A key playmaker for CPA is two-way player on offense and defense, senior Reid Williford. This versatile player has 13 catches for 163 receiving yards with one touchdown. He also has made 13 total tackles with 0.5 tackles for a loss.
Junior quarterback Marcel Reed is an impact player to watch for MBA. He has 361 passing yards and 5 touchdowns along with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
A factor in MBA’s rushing attack is senior running back Rhett Hayles who has 327 rushing yards with four touchdowns and five catches for 46 yards.
On defense, senior middle linebacker Coleman Roddey has caused havoc in the first three games, accumulating 14 total tackles and four tackles for loss (two sacks).
CPA will have a challenge handling the Big Red in route to keeping their unbeaten streak alive.
