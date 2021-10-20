Looking for redemption after losing in the state championship last year, the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team will face region foe and reigning state champs Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions Friday night at Lipscomb Academy.
“We have a ton of respect for them,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer after the game last Friday. “They beat us the last game of the year last season. We know we have a huge challenge ahead of us. We will go to work to try to have a different outcome from the state game.”
Lipscomb Academy currently sits at 8-1 (3-0) in the regular season under the direction of Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer, who has been with the program since 2019.
CPA comes into this matchup at 7-1 (3-0) under head coach Ingle Martin. Martin is a three-time state champion, with his most recent win in 2020. Coach Martin has been with the football team since 2011.
Lipscomb Academy relies on a high tempo offense to score points and will look to do the same with senior signal caller Luther Richesson at the post. Richesson had six passing touchdowns for 314 passing yards and was a perfect 20-for-20 attempts last week against Etowah High School in Alabama.
A deep threat playmaker for the Mustangs is junior wide receiver Junior Sherrill. Sherrill had nine receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Etowah 70-10 last Friday.
Another impact player for Lipscomb Academy is senior tight end Sam Roush. Roush, a Stanford commit, had 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win against Etowah.
CPA’s offense can create havoc multiple ways, but they like to pound the ball inside to set up the passing attack downfield. One player that is a threat in their running game is senior Langston Patterson. Last week, Patterson had 25 carries for 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Vanderbilt football commit also had 12 total tackles with eight of them being solo against Oakland.
Another playmaker that gives defenses nightmares is senior quarterback Cade Law. Two weeks ago against the Oakland Patriots, Law had 171 passing yards and 48 yards rushing with one touchdown.
If the defense gets too focused on the Lions rushing attack, then the Mustangs may get burned by CPA junior wide receiver London Humphreys, who totaled 99 yards receiving, including a 51-yard reception against the Patriots.
“We’ve got nothing but games that matter after this, so all the non-region games are over,” Martin said after the team's loss to Oakland. “We’re excited to get back into region play.”
This should be a close contest between two powerhouse rivals. Both of these teams will be hungry for a win as they hope to remain all alone at the top of the Division II-AA Middle Region.
