Get ready for a matinee sequel Thursday morning in Chattanooga when the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs and Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions battle for the Division II-AA state championship in a matchup that will bring region rivals together again.
The Mustangs suffered heartbreak in last year’s state championship, falling to the Lions 35-28, but were able to get revenge in their week 10 contest this season 38-0.
“I hope we play our best football,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer after the victory against Davidson Academy. “They are going to be better than they were in week 10, and we are going to be better than we were in week 10.”
Lipscomb Academy head coach and former ESPN personality Trent Dilfer has been with the Mustangs since 2019 and is hoping to snap a program drought of no state titles since 2007. Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.
One of the impact players for Lipscomb Academy’s offense this year has been senior running back and Boston College commit Alex Broome. In their last playoff game against Davidson Academy, this talented running back had 19 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He contributed in the passing attack as well, tallying six catches for 79 yards.
The Mustangs have a special playmaker in senior signal caller Luther Richesson. The Cincinnati Bearcat commit was a force in the aerial attack, contributing 227 passing yards and two touchdowns against Davidson Academy.
Both Broome and Richesson are D-II AA Mr. Football finalists.
Lipscomb Academy has many weapons on offense, but one player that might be underappreciated is senior wide receiver Coleman Baker. Baker had a 41 yard reception for a touchdown in the win two weeks ago against the Davidson Academy Bears.
The CPA Lions are led by former NFL quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers Ingle Martin. In his tenure since 2011, Martin has won three state titles for CPA (2014, 2018 and 2020).
CPA will look to senior quarterback Cade Law to give their offense a boost in the state championship. Two weeks ago against Lausanne, the Vanderbilt baseball signee had 228 passing yards with two touchdowns and 18 rushing yards.
A threat in the passing attack this season for the Lions has been senior tight end Reid Williford. This star player had five catches for 121 yards and one touchdown against Lausanne.
The Mustangs will need to keep an eye on CPA’s two-way superstar and Vanderbilt football commit Langston Patterson at running back and linebacker. Patterson totaled 90 rushing yards and one touchdown and two tackles with an interception for 36 yards against Lausanne.
Patterson is also a Mr. Football finalist along with Broome and Richesson.
Both teams will be hungry for a win in this Division II AA state title rematch. Lipscomb Academy will look to retire a state championship dry spell, while CPA will try to bring home back-to-back state championships.
