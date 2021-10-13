In their first-ever matchup, the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team will host the Etowah Blue Devils on Friday night.
The Mustangs are coached by former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer, who has been with the program since 2019.
Lipscomb Academy was runner up in the state class Division II-AA last year.
The visiting Etowah Blue Devils have a rich history in high school football. One of their most famous alumni is former Auburn running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneer and St. Louis Ram Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Williams is currently the running backs coach for Auburn.
Another famous alumni is Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens was a former quarterback for Etowah and is currently an NFL senior offensive assistant in the New York Giants organization. Both of these alums won the Mr. Football award in their time at Etowah.
The Blue Devils have one state championship in their history (1999). Etowah’s current head coach is Ryan Locke. Locke has been with the program since 2020 and took the Blue Devils to the state semifinals last season.
Lipscomb Academy will rely on their high-powered offense in what could be a shootout on the gridiron.
The Mustangs will look to senior signal caller Luther Richesson to provide a dynamic spark for their offense. Last week against Knoxville Catholic, Richesson had 314 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.
One of the key targets for Richesson is senior tight end Beau Dawson. Dawson had six receptions for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish.
Lipscomb Academy has had a special season from senior running back and Boston College commit Alex Broome. Against the Fighting Irish, Broome had 107 rushing yards and 134 receiving yards, with 1 touchdown.
Etowah has an impressive playmaker at the quarterback position in junior Trace Thompson. Last week against Hanceville, Thompson had 188 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in a shutout victory 41-0.
One of the playmakers this season for the Blue Devils is junior wide receiver Omareon Finch. This wide receiver had 3 catches for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns against Hanceville last week.
A young impact player in the rushing attack and passing game has been sophomore Josh Hendrix. For Etowah last Friday, Hendrix had 2 catches for 58 yards, 1 touchdown, and six rushing carries for 39 yards.
The Mustangs will look to win this clash of high school football titans, putting a dent in an Etowah career record of 14-5-1 against Tennessee high schools.
It should be an exciting matchup as both schools will compete for their home state’s bragging rights.
