In a colossal battle between two powerhouse programs, the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs football team will travel to the Oakland Patriots on Thursday night.
The Patriots are coached by Kevin Creasy, who has been with the program since 2015. In his time at Oakland, he has won two state championships (2018 and 2020).
Lipscomb Academy is led by former Ravens Super bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer, who has coached the Mustangs since 2019. Dilfer guided the Mustangs to state runner up in Division II-AA last season.
Oakland brings a physical intensity to their team in the running game and on defense. A key player is Georgia running back commit Jordan James. James has totaled 380 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns on the season. He rushed for 121 yards with three touchdowns in Oakland’s last game against Siegel.
The Patriots also generate offense from the rocket arm of junior quarterback Kade Hewitt. Hewitt has 352 passing yards on the season with four passing touchdowns.
Oakland has a huge amount of playmakers on defense, but one of their stars in the trenches is senior defensive lineman Theron Gaines. On the season, Gaines has 30 total tackles, with 12 of those tackles recorded for a loss.
The Mustangs thrive on their offensive balance on the ground and through the air, totaling two 60-plus point games and a game with more than 70 points scored on offense this season.
One of the key contributors to this offense is Elite 11 finalist quarterback Luther Richesson. Against FRA, Richesson threw for 221 passing yards and one touchdown last week.
Another reliable playmaker in the Mustang’s offense is senior running back and Boston College commit Alex Broome. Against the Independence Eagles, Broome tallied 211 rushing yards, with one touchdown and six receptions for 65 yards.
The Mustangs have many weapons at wide receiver, but keep an eye on junior Maurice Sherril Jr., who just picked up an offer from Vanderbilt. Against the Eagles, Sherril Jr. had 107 receiving yards and was one of the go-to passing targets for Richesson on offense.
This should be a close contest with both teams looking for a signature win on the gridiron before moving back to region play next week.
