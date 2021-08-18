The Ravenwood Raptors football team welcomes one of the Division II AAA powerhouses, the Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red, in their first battle on the gridiron at home this Friday night.
Coach Will Hester, in his first stint with Ravenwood (2013-2015) won the 6A title in 2015. He returns as head coach and takes over a 2021 program with big expectations after a loss to Franklin in the second round of the playoffs last season.
Head coach Marty Euvard has been with the program since 2011 and won the state championship for MBA in 2014. The 2020 Big Red team made it to the semifinals of the state playoffs.
This matchup has the potential to be an offensive shootout as both teams averaged over 30 points per game last season. Ravenwood led the 6A Williamson County division with 33.1 points per game. MBA’s points per game average was the best in Division II AAA with 32.1.
The spotlight will shine on two superstar dual threat 2023 quarterbacks; Florida State commit Chris Parson and MBA starter Marcel Reed.
“I think it will be exciting for the fans to see two great 2023 quarterbacks go against each other,” said Coach Hester during WCS' media day. “However, it is going to take the guys up front on both of those teams to make the game successful for whatever team comes out on top.”
Last season Parson played for Red Oak High School in Duncanville, Texas. He had 541 passing yards with four touchdowns and 488 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.
“He is a great quarterback and gets everything on time,” said Raptor wideout/defensive back Lee Mollette said of Parson. “I think everybody should be on notice about what is going to happen.”
“He is a leader on the field and in the locker room,” said Raptor Brenden Dickinson. “The footwork is great. He makes the right reads and gets the ball quick."
For MBA, Reed had 1565 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns and 366 rushing yards with seven touchdowns last year.
Marcel Reed, who has offers from schools like Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Alabama, will face a defense that includes Ravenwood’s Michigan commit Myles Pollard as the Raptors look to defend home turf.
Ravenwood’s Parson will need to keep an eye on the senior leader of MBA’s defense, middle linebacker William Roddey. Roddey totaled seven tackles for losses and two sacks for MBA last season.
This game will provide plenty of fireworks as both teams try to capture a signature win to start their season.
This post is sponsored by Williamson Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.