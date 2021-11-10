These teams faced each other on Sept. 3 in the regular season in a contest won by Summit on the road, 27-14, to open up district play.
Brentwood was state runner-up for 6A in 2020 and is led by first year head coach Clint Finch. The Bruins currently have a record of 7-4 going into this matchup.
For the Bruins, senior quarterback Davis White has continued his masterful season into the playoffs, passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns against the Germantown Red Devils last week.
One of the playmakers on offense this year for Brentwood has been sophomore Matthew Manning. This talented wide receiver had five receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown against Germantown last Friday.
The Bruins have a budding star in their wide receiver unit with the play of freshman Clayton Merrill. This impact player for Brentwood had eleven receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown against the Red Devils in the first round of the playoffs.
Summit will put their undefeated record on the line (11-0) as head coach Brian Coleman continues his magical run in his first year of 6A competition after leading the Spartans to a 5A championship last season. Coleman has been in this role since 2014.
The Summit offense features two Mr. Football semifinalists in Kentucky commits Destin and Keaten Wade.
Last week, Summit quarterback Destin Wade had 18 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Mustangs. He also had 65 yards passing on the night.
The Spartans running back Keaten Wade has been a monster in their rushing attack, tallying 86 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Mustangs last Friday.
Another weapon in this Spartan offense has been senior wide receiver and running back Brady Pierce. This talented playmaker had two receptions for 23 yards and four carries for 21 yards (including a rushing touchdown) against the Mustangs last week.
This blockbuster game will provide plenty of fireworks as the two teams battle to stay alive for the 6A crown. The winner will face the victor of the Ravenwood/Collierville matchup next week.
