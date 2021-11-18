On Friday night in Spring Hill, a regular-season matchup will be revisited featuring two gladiators of 6A as the Summit Spartans host the Ravenwood Raptors in the playoff quarterfinals.
In the last meeting of these two teams on Oct. 1, the Summit Spartans defended home turf in a 49-28 victory over Ravenwood.
Ravenwood Coach Will Hester’s team makes its return, looking for revenge against Summit as the Spartans were responsible for one of the two losses Ravenwood had in the regular season (10-2) this year.
Ravenwood is led on offense by junior signal caller and Florida State commit Chris Parson. This impact player had 127 yards rushing with one touchdown and 129 passing yards with two touchdowns against the previously undefeated Collierville Dragons last Friday.
Sophomore Carter Pace continues to provide a spark for the offense at running back, totaling 186 yards on the ground against Collierville last week.
Ravenwood has had many playmakers on special teams and defense this year, but one of the unsung heroes against the Dragons was junior linebacker Drake Stollenwork, who returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the win last Friday.
The Summit Spartans will put their undefeated record (12-0) on the line against the Raptors. Summit is coached by Brian Coleman, who has been head coach of the Spartans since 2014. Coleman won a state championship for the Spartans in 5A last season.
Summit’s Mr. Football semifinalists and Kentucky commits Destin and Keaten Wade continued to shine in their victory over Brentwood 21-3 last week.
Destin Wade had 56 passing yards with one touchdown and 208 rushing yards for two touchdowns against the Bruins.
A “do it all” playmaker on both sides of the ball, Keaten Wade had 10 receiving yards and one touchdown, 34 yards rushing and five total tackles, with one of those recorded as a loss, against Brentwood last Friday.
One of the big contributors on defense this year for the Spartans has been the dynamic play of junior middle linebacker Finley Jameson. This defender wreaked havoc on the Brentwood offense last week, accumulating 10 total tackles, with two of those hits tallying for a loss.
Summit will look to continue their magical run in the program’s first season of 6A competition, while the Raptors hope to play spoiler in this state quarterfinals round battle of two new region foes.
