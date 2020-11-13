Summit football has again been one of the great stories in the county this strange season, as the team has achieved back-to-back region titles and is looking to make another run to state.
The team will be making its last trek in 5A before joining the Brentwood and Ravenwoods of the world in 6A next season, which no doubt will make things tougher on the Spartans.
They're still led by quarterback and midstate preps phenom Destin Wade, but this time it’ll be without his brother, Keaten Wade.
Destin Wade is one of the best quarterbacks in the midstate, with a 5A Mr. Football semifinalist recognition and offers from schools like Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Kentucky and Arizona State under his belt as a three-star prospect, per 247 Sports.
Keaten Wade, on the other hand, is Destin's twin brother and a star outside linebacker and offensive weapon for the Spartans and has excelled thus far in his high school career. He's earned offers from some of the country's top college programs like LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Penn State as a four-star prospect, per 247 Sports.
However, due to an injury it is unsure if Keaten Wade will be able to play for the rest of the season. He reinjured a prior foot injury that he got during the Spartans season opener.
“It’s been tough not being able to play with him on the field,” said Summit quarterback Destin Wade. “I think he’ll be healing up soon, but overall some of our players have stepped up. He’s a big contribution to our team on offense and on defense, so missing a player like that really takes away from your team.”
Even without Keaten Wade in the lineup, the Spartans have not lost a game since their matchup against the Franklin Admirals, where they lost in a nail-biter by a score of 27-20. Now the Spartans are on a seven-game win streak with a 10-1 record and are a few games away from the state championship.
Something to note: the team earned four COVID-19 forfeiture victories during the regular season, which kept the team well-rested for its November run.
They'd not played since Oct. 8 before last Friday's win over Hillwood.
“I think our team right now is at a point where we are excelling and executing,” said Wade. “We didn’t have any rust like people thought we would since we hadn’t played. I’m proud of our team how they’ve brought it in round one and they how they’ve fought. We just gotta keep doing that for the rest of the playoffs.”
Along with the many other regular season accolades that Destin Wade has gotten this year, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award is another one that he has his eye on. This is given to the player that is considered the best in each classification of football in Tennessee.
Wade was nominated along with many other top players in Class 5A as semifinalist.
“It’s really exciting,” said Wade. “Just happening to be a Mr. Football candidate, I just give all the glory to God for helping me and it’s really exciting ... it’s pretty cool to be a contender.”
In the near future, Summit has a playoff game Friday night at home against Columbia Central, who is fresh off of an overtime upset of Gallatin on Friday at 7PM.
Regardless of how these playoffs go, the Wade twins are still juniors will have one more year of high school eligibility before ending their careers at Summit. The possibilities are endless if both Destin and Keaten Wade continue playing like they have been into their senior year.
“It’s kinda sad that it’s only one more year,” said Wade. “Hopefully I’ll have my brother back for my senior year. We have a goal of winning another championship since we’re moving to 6A. I think that will be a big step forward to see how we compete with the best competition in the state of Tennessee. I’m really looking forward to senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.