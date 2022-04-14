Bone and Joint
Eric England

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

(615) 791-2630

3000 Edward Curd Lane

Franklin, TN 37067

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee offers comprehensive orthopaedic care to the Williamson County community and beyond. With 16 subspecialized physicians, the practice provides high tech care with a hometown touch.

Within its state-of-the-art facility in Franklin, it offers physician clinics, physical and occupational therapy, advanced imaging, and surgical services, including interventional procedures. It serves the communities of Brentwood, Nolensville and Thompson's Station with its orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy clinics.