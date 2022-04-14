Jon Sexton of NASHVILLE HOME, a Benchmark Realty team
(615) 496-4736
318 Seaboard Lane #115
Franklin, TN 37067
NASHVILLE HOME, a Benchmark Realty team, was founded by Jon Sexton, a multi-award-winning Realtor. His honors include Agent of the Year for Williamson County, Davidson County, Nashville-Davidson metro and Top 5 Agent in Tennessee.
He has been one of Nashville’s top entrepreneurs for the last decade and was named “Top 50 Entrepreneurs in Tennessee” by Business Leader’s magazine. The team's success is solely measured by their clients results and satisfaction. NASHVILLE HOME's biggest strength is caring about the well-being of their clients while getting them the results they want and need.
