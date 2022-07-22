Another five early voting locations have opened today for the Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries, less than two weeks before the Aug. 4 election.
Voters had the opportunity to begin voting early Friday, July 15, at the Election Commission office in Franklin and the John P. Holt Library in Brentwood, and will have more options now through July 30. Newly locations are the Franklin Recreation Complex, College Grove Community Center, Fairview Recreation Center, Nolensville Recreation Center and Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill.
The Election Commission office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The other sites are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Through Thursday, the Election Commission office had recorded 2,063 votes and the John P. Holt Library had tallied 1,845 for a total of 3,908 for the first week of early voting. A total of 2,988 (76.5 percent) voters had cast ballots in the Republican primary and 875 (22.3 percent) in the Democratic primary. Some voters chose only to vote in the general election.
In the August election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
Visit the Election Commission website for more information.
