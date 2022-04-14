Saint Matthew School
(615) 662-4044
533 Sneed Road
Franklin, TN 37069
Saint Matthew is an accredited, co-educational Catholic School in located in Williamson County, Tennessee, established in 2001, currently serving 460+ students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Saint Matthew School prepares children to think critically, lead with integrity, discover their purpose, and fulfill their calling to become a saint.
On Sept. 28, 2017, Saint Matthew was named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education under the High Performing School designation. In 2021, the school became 1 of 703 schools worldwide to be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Saint Matthew School was voted Williamson's Best preschool, private elementary school, and private middle school in 2021 and 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.