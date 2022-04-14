Saint Matthew School logo

Saint Matthew School

(615) 662-4044

533 Sneed Road

Franklin, TN 37069

Saint Matthew is an accredited, co-educational Catholic School in located in Williamson County, Tennessee, established in 2001, currently serving 460+ students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Saint Matthew School prepares children to think critically, lead with integrity, discover their purpose, and fulfill their calling to become a saint.

On Sept. 28, 2017, Saint Matthew was named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education under the High Performing School designation. In 2021, the school became 1 of 703 schools worldwide to be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Saint Matthew School was voted Williamson's Best preschool, private elementary school, and private middle school in 2021 and 2022.