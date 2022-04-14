Heritage
Daniel Meigs

The Heritage at Brentwood

(615) 507-2686

900 Heritage Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

Located 15 minutes south of Nashville, The Heritage at Brentwood is a locally owned, Type A LifeCare™ community offering spacious apartment, villa and garden villa homes for active and independent senior living. Amenities include the Healthy Life Center (huge indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, group exercise classroom and certified trainers), two restaurants, 300-seat Poplar Hall auditorium, secure underground or garage parking, and so much more on a beautiful, 48-acre campus.

The on-campus Somerfield Health Center, a five-star-rated skilled nursing facility, provides Heritage residents rehabilitation, assisted living and short- and long-term nursing care if needed with only a small increase in an individual’s monthly fee.

The Heritage is managed by Life Care Services, Inc., winner of three consecutive J.D. Power Awards for customer service in senior living communities.