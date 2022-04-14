Franklin Bridge Golf Club
(615) 794-9400
750 Riverview Drive
Franklin, TN 37064
Locally owned and operated, Franklin Bridge Golf Club is proud to serve Williamson County with an 18-hole public golf course that matches the quality Franklin is known for. It is committed to sub 4-hour, 18-minute rounds on some of the finest Champion Bermuda Greens in the South. It recently opened a 15,000-square-foot putting green, the 2nd largest in Tennessee and has an expanded driving range opening with new grass and premium mats.
You will remember Franklin Bridge Golf Club for two things: Its friendly and dynamic golfer experience and its memorable holes, including the signature ‘Bridge Hole’ and the epic Island-Green finishing hole framed by the Plantation-Style Clubhouse.
