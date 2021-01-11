Do you want to be voted No. 1 in your category and get featured in the highly anticipated 2021 Home Page Guide to Williamson's Best?
Williamson Home Page has made that a snap. Simply grab any of the tools we have created for you here and share away. We've made it easy for you to let your customers and fans know to vote for you!
This Readers' Choice Awards allows our readers to support their favorite businesses, charities, healthcare pros, fitness studios and much more. We hope you will dive in and ask your fans to nominate you for #WilliamsonsBest21.
Click to download the following Williamson's Best voting tools:
- Eblast (an email you can send to your customers)
- Facebook Cover Photo
- Instagram Feed Photo
- Instagram Story One
- Instagram Story Photo Two (write in what you want your customers to vote you for!)
- Instagram Story Photo Three (write in what you want your customers to vote you for!)
- Website Button (add a button to your website, pushing people to our page to vote!)
Nominations begin Jan. 15 and end Feb. 5. The top three organizations with the most nominations will go on to the voting stage which begins Feb. 19
Happy voting for #WilliamsonsBest21! For Williamson's Best advertising opportunities, contact Kelly Gilfillan at [email protected].
