Angel Stansberry
This past year was a transformative year in the United States, and in many ways because of people like Franklin’s own Angel Stansberry. Beyond running Feed the Need Nashville, a nonprofit organization that feeds hundreds of Nashville’s homeless folks a week, Stansberry has spent the majority of her free time organizing demonstrations and stand-ins in both Williamson County and Nashville. From helping establish the Nashville autonomous zone following the death of George Floyd, to leading the charge in a peaceful protest against the Breaonna Taylor case ruling, wherever there are calls for change, it’s likely you’ll see Stansberry leading the charge. ALEXANDER WILLIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.