Wild Ginger
In what’s become your absolute best bet for food on Bakers Bridge Ave., Wild Ginger continues to provide the county with its most eclectic Asian fusion cuisine. You’ll hear people rave about the sushi menu – of course, it’s excellent and varied, especially when you let yourself enjoy it tempura-style. However, don’t be afraid to venture off into the entrees, the restaurant’s delicious mie goreng and fried rice with chicken are highlights. It’s refined enough to compete with some of Nashville’s best Asian restaurants while accessible enough to get anyone interested in what’s on the menu. CORY WOODROOF
