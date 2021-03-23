Moe’s Original BBQ
It’s always a sign of a great BBQ place if the pulled pork isn’t the best item on its menu. When you stop over by Moe’s Original BBQ in Cool Springs, you need to take advantage of the BBQ chicken. While some may feel Jim ‘N Nick's has the monopoly on BBQ chicken with white sauce, Moe’s version is the dish’s best kept secret in the county. You can’t go wrong with anything on the Moe’s menu, but give that a go the next time you stop in. Once you have some, you’ll be stopping in more frequently to eat all the other entrees. CORY WOODROOF
